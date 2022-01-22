Simataa questions Asanovic appointment

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

VETERAN football administrator Simataa Simataa has questioned the appointment of Aljosa Asanovic as national team coach and is wondering what new ideas the Croatian will bring to the Chipolopolo which he failed to introduce when he worked with Beston Chambeshi. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has engaged Asanovic as new Chipolopolo coach on a four-year performance-based contract. But speaking in an interview yesterday, Simataa said the appointment of Asanovic is an interesting one and it also arouses curiosity. “This is an interesting development and it arouses curiosity for them. Why did they [FAZ] choose to introduce him to the team as technical director and positioned him under Chambeshi. What is it that he will achieve that he failed to achieve under Chambeshi? He asked. “Also, why did they not say forthrightly that he was the coach? Did he need to acclimatize; did he need to study the environment? If I turn around and say that this is why Beston did not make it because he had somebody already fighting him or already working against him,” Simataa noted. Simataa also said that he does not agree with the notion that Zambian coaches have failed as this is also true with expatriate coaches save for Herve Renard who led Zambia to the 2012 Africa Cup victory. “The reason given for his recruitment is the failure of all local coaches. But when did an expatriate coach succeed? If we remove Renard out of the equation, when? The same attitude of “failed coaches’ should be used on these expatriate coaches. “I will retaliate, as far as am concerned, expatriate coaches are a waste of money and a waste of time,” Simataa said. Meanwhile, Simataa said Zambians should CLICK TO READ MORE