Simataa hopes Micho’s spin will yield results

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

HEARING Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojević speak since his unveiling in February, you get the feeling that he can probably do a good job as a television pundit.

The Serb has certainly been saying almost all the right things since his unveiling as Zambia national team coach.

He is the type the media love – open enough to give you his thoughts. But as has been proved before, not everyone who talks good football tactics as a punditry can cut it out in management.

However, Micho’s swaggering manner has led some among those who doubted Zambia’s chances of making to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following the losses against Algeria and Zimbabwe to start believing that maybe, just maybe, the Chipolopolo can do it.

But veteran football administrator Simataa Simataa, while taking note of Micho’s bravado, is keeping his fingers crossed.

The former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president is hoping Micho’s words off the pitch will match the performance on the field of play.

“We look forward to the coach recording positive results because he has proved to be vocal off the pitch,” he said. “Otherwise, it will be nice to look at his record after this.” CLICK TO READ MORE