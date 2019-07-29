Simataa defends Chileshe

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

VETERAN soccer administrator Simataa Simataa says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee does not have constitutional powers to discipline executive committee member Elijah ‘Shenko’ Chileshe.

On Saturday, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said association president Andrew Kamanga has instructed that action be taken against Chileshe for bringing the FAZ executive committee and the association into disrepute.