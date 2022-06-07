Simakoloyi cruises to victory in Ndola Rally Championship

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

LUSAKA-BASED driver Mujo Simakoloyi on Sunday shrugged off competition from eight other drivers to win the second round of the 140.66 kilometres National Rally Championship in Ndola. Simakoloyi, who was driving a Subaru Impreza and navigated by Laston Chulu, timed 1 hour 18 minutes 29 seconds to beat his closest rival, Muna Singh Junior. Singh, who was also revving a Subaru Impreza with co-driver Zunaid Khan, clocked 1 hour 19 minutes 51 seconds. The win pushed Simakoloyi to first position with 46 points. In March this year, Simakoloyi finished the first round in second position behind Farook Ticklay, who did not compete. Simakoloyi was happy to cruise to victory. “It was definitely not an easy victory. I had an intense battle with Muna all morning. We were separated only by a CLICK TO READ MORE