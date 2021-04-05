Silwimba sinks Bankers at death

MULWANDA LUPIYA Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZESCO 2 ZANACO 1

SKIPPER Simon Silwimba yesterday netted at death to ensure leaders Zesco United opened up a seven-point lead at the summit of the Super Division

log after they beat title rivals Zanaco in a thrilling encounter.With the game headed for a draw, Silwimba, who wore the armband in place of

substitute and long-serving John Ching’andu, beat diminutive custodian Mangani Banda with an in-swing effort to send his teammates and supporters into a

frenzy.Victory stretched Zesco’s lead at the summit to 43 points while Zanaco remained second on 36.The visitors started the match with purpose and called Zesco

custodian Ian Otieno into action as early as the sixth minute through Boyd Musonda’s powerful free-kick.Zesco’s dangerman Kelvin Kampamba’s powerful shot hit

the crossbar on 18 minutes after the midfielder managed to find his way into the Zanaco penalty area.With Zesco not at their usual best, Zanaco dominated the early

And it was not a surprise that striker Moses Phiri broke the