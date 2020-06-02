SilverStreet ‘plants’ K91m into Zamseed

NANCY MWAPE, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

DESPITE global uncertainty over coronavirus and a difficult economic environment, Zambia Seed Company (Zamseed) has attracted K91 million of investment from SilverStreet Capital to revamp the processing plant.

Part of the resources will also be used to expand the research capability, vegetable seed product line and meet its strategic goal of becoming a regional seed company headquartered in Zambia.

The investment from SilverStreet, an award-winning agricultural investor, brings the company’s total investment into Zambia since 2013 to over K2.2 billion.

According to a statement issued yesterday, SilverStreet made its first investment into Zamseed in early 2018 and has continued to back the company with this latest commitment, taking its total investment