Silver not bad for girls – FAZ

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has congratulated the under-17 women’s team on minting silver at the 2020 Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship held in South Africa.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the team has done the country proud by improving on their third-place finish at the 2019 inaugural tournament.

“On behalf of the FAZ executive committee, I wish to congratulate our under-17 women national team for winning silver at the COSAFA championship,” Kamanga said. “The team has shown a lot of promise by winning all their group matches before losing in the finals.”

In his message to the team, the FAZ president urged the girls not to despair but keep their hopes alive as there are bigger tournaments that they are expected to compete in.

"Everyone in football knows that penalties are a lottery, and anyone can win, so we urge the