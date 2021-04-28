Siliya challenges media on COVID

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

HAVING suffered from COVID-19 twice, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya wants media personnel to take the lead in sensitising communities on the importance and benefits of getting immunised.

Ms Siliya says the media, which are critical stakeholders in the fight against coronavirus, should not relent in communicating messages to entice more people to take up the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She was speaking yesterday after being vaccinated at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH). Zambia has received 228,000 doses of the vaccine but the uptake has been slow because of myths.

“I had COVID-19 last year in May and this year in February, that is why I decided to take the jab.

"As journalists commemorate the World Press Freedom Day on Monday (May 3), they should take advantage of the platform and