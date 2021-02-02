Sikongo now attractive

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kalabo

WHEN Julius Katuka was transferred from Livingstone to Sikongo Town Council in February last year, some of his work-mates poked fun at him because they considered it a banishment.

At the time of his elevation as the controlling officer of Sikongo Town Council, Mr Katuka was director of public health at Livingstone City Council.

As far as Mr Katuka’s friends were concerned, Sikongo was as good as an open-air prison due to lack of electricity, limited mobile network and a poor road network, among other things.

However, Mr Katuka, who has worked for Ndola and Luanshya councils before, was not discouraged from taking up the challenge of transforming Sikongo.

One year down the line, Mr Katuka is now enjoying himself because Sikongo is no longer the perceived open-air prison and people’s livelihoods are being transformed.

Last year, Government through Zesco connected Sikongo to the national electricity grid. President Edgar Lungu performed the ceremonial symbol of switching on the district.

Mr Katuka says since the district was connected to the national grid, investors are getting attracted although it is