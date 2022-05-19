Sikongo local authorities plan for CDF

BENEDICT TEMBO, Sikongo

THE phenomenal increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by the new dawn administration from a meagre K1.6 million to K25.7 million could just be the panacea to Sikongo’s widespread poverty. Sikongo Town Council, which is administering the CDF, is inundated by applications from local people bidding to participate in the economic renaissance of one of the least developed districts in the country. Council secretary Julius Katuka sees the overwhelming response from the local people as an indication of hope for the impoverished rural district. “The people of Sikongo are showing excitement in various ways. The district has 14 wards and the K1.6 million that used to be allocated to the constituency could only cater for a few projects to be implemented every year. The people of Sikongo have realised that the increase means that more projects can be proposed to be implemented in a particular year,” Mr Katuka says. He says over 400 community projects and 200 grant and loan applications have been received by the local authority. About 50 cooperatives have been formed so far, with most of them being agro-focused as the district is one of the agricultural hubs of Western Province. This is an indication that the people of Sikongo know exactly what the increment means. On the other hand, the people of Sikongo have made constant enquiries on the disbursement of the funds. Once the local communities are informed that the funds have already been disbursed to the local authority and are ready for utilisation, the news is received with much jubilation and praise. Apart from CDF, the listing of the Kalabo-Sikongo road among road projects earmarked under public-private partnership (PPP) has also excited the local people, who have longed to have a proper trunk road. “The Kalabo-Sikongo road is the missing link with regard to increased developmental activities in Sikongo. When most people come and they are told that CLICK TO READ MORE