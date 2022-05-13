Sikongo: Economic giant awaiting awakening

BENEDICT TEMBO, Sikongo

TRAVELLING to Sikongo district in Western Province is an emotional undertaking. The new district, which lies on the Zambezi River west bank, is one of the least developed in the country. This is against the background of the huge potential the resource-endowed district has. Successive regimes have not leveraged the potential that remains largely untapped. Sikongo is simply an economic giant awaiting awakening. A journey into the scenic district is supposed to be a marvel, save for the poor state of the road. Tears drop uncontrollably as the vehicle meanders, and one may wonder why innocent people are being subjected to such kind of torture in the 21st century. Sikongo is among six other constituencies in Western Province which were granted district status by late President Michael Sata in 2012. The others are Luampa, Mulobezi, Mwandi, Nalolo, Nkeyema and Sioma.

They were accorded district status as part of the PF administration’s decentralisation policy to take development closer to the doorsteps of the people. The package for this declaration included construction of civic centres, district administration blocks, low-, medium- and high-cost accommodation, a district hospital and a post office. In Sikongo, a small structure built from the local authority’s capital expenditure serves as the civic centre. The place designated as a civic centre is still at slab level.

The district administration building is almost completed although the contractor is no longer on site. There are 20 low-cost and 10 high-cost houses, along with a boarding secondary school, which is operational, but has not yet been handed over to the Government as there are certain areas in need of attention. The local authority has constructed a lodge whose opening faces bureaucracy from Government as staff required to run it are yet to be employed. This modest infrastructure landscape is what has given Sikongo some semblance of change from its village status as a constituency under Kalabo district. But the district is still far from transforming into a modern town. However, connecting the district to the national electricity grid is a great milestone acknowledged by local people and has transformed their well-being. The road linking the district to Kalabo, however, remains the biggest curse. It is inconceivable that some people there have to walk 56km to access goods and services in Kalabo and Mongu. Yet, others especially farmers have to ride in ox-carts to deliver their produce to the markets in Kalabo. There is overwhelming evidence of the desire to liberate the people of Sikongo with a road. It all started with the iconic Mongu-Kalabo road commissioned by President Edgar Lungu in 2016. This masterpiece of infrastructure, which links the east bank to the west bank, should have marked the beginning of taking development to the largely neglected west. But the road, which runs across the Zambezi plains, terminates at Tapo. Stefanutti Stocks, a contractor hired to finish the road from Tapo to Kalabo, all the way to Sikongo up to the border with Angola, did not only conduct feasibility studies but made huge progress which gave the people of Sikongo and Kalabo hope about the road finally coming through. Stefanutti, South Africa’s premier construction contractor, built diversions and deployed several concrete culverts which are still intact. To the disappointment of the people of Sikongo and Kalabo, the contractor disappeared into thin air without any explanation either from regional or central government.

As a result, the people of Sikongo have continued to endure the suffering they do not deserve. The stretch becomes worse with the rains as dambo areas become almost impassable due to flooding. Sikongo is almost cut off from the rest of the country and this makes life impossible for a district which relies on literally everything from neighbouring Kalabo and beyond.

Make no mistake

Nonetheless, the people there are hard workers. Once you ignore the sandy bumps and focus on the environment on your way to this district, you are amazed by the lush green vegetation. The Kalabo-Sikongo route still has vast virgin land. You see the bush not seen in recent times!

What about the fresh air?

Then you see cassava fields and wonder why Zambian Breweries has not been here to tap into the crop for beer production.

The rice fields are wondrous, and when the local farmers brag about being the producers of Mongu rice, you just clap for them. Rice in its original form. Lukulu farmers say the same. And then there are farmers like Brighton Kawewe, 60, of Malikila village off Sikongo road, who intercrops cassava with cashew nuts. While Mr Kawewe embraced cashew nut farming, he did not want to abandon his cassava cultivation since the former was alien to him. In Sikongo, local businessman Kamuti Kamuti explained why the area has taken long to modernise despite being declared a district. There is no single CLICK TO READ MORE