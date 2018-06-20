Football

Sikazwe’s long Janny to world stage

June 20, 2018
1 Min Read
ZAMBIAN referee Janny Sikazwe (left) reaches out for a card to caution Panama striker Armando Cooper during a World Cup Group G match against Belgium in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday. Belgium won 3-0. PICTURE: GSTATIC.COM

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
HAVING failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Zambia’s only hopes for meaningful representation at the global event were on a referee – who else apart from Janny Sikazwe?They say ‘cometh the hour cometh the man’. On Monday Sikazwe’s hour came as he became the first Zambian to officiate a FIFA World Cup match and he did not disappoint.
In his usual imposing style, Sikazwe took charge of proceedings in a Group G opening match between star-studded Belgium and debutants Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

