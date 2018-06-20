Sikazwe’s long Janny to world stage

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HAVING failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Zambia’s only hopes for meaningful representation at the global event were on a referee – who else apart from Janny Sikazwe?They say ‘cometh the hour cometh the man’. On Monday Sikazwe’s hour came as he became the first Zambian to officiate a FIFA World Cup match and he did not disappoint.

In his usual imposing style, Sikazwe took charge of proceedings in a Group G opening match between star-studded Belgium and debutants Panama at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.