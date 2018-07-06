Sikazwe takes Africa to finals

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

JANNY Sikazwe is among 17 referees selected for the final phase at the 2018 World Cup and the 39-year-old teacher will be a fourth official in tomorrow’s quarter-final between hosts Russia and Croatia.

Prior to the kick-off of the tournament, FIFA selected 36 referees from across the globe.

Senegal’s Malang Diedhiou is another African in the final phase.

Africa was represented by Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia at the World Cup but they were all eliminated in the first round.