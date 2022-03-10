Sikazwe returns to international stage

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

JANNY Sikazwe’s rehabilitation on the African stage since his farcical show at the Cup of Nations in Cameroon will continue tomorrow when he takes charge of a CAF Champions League tie in neighbouring Angola.

The top Zambia referee, who has already returned to local action, will be the centre referee in a Group D encounter between two Angolan clubs, Petro De Luanda and Esperance Sangrada, at Estadio de Luanda Stadium, also known as 11 November, near Luanda.

“Top Zambia FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe has been appointed as the centre referee for this Friday’s CAF Champions League 2021/2022 Group D encounter between two Angolan clubs, Petro de Luanda and GD Esperance Sangrada, which will be played at the Estadio de Luanda,” a CAF statement reads.

Sikazwe hit international headlines when he blew for full time early, not once but twice, during an AfCON match between Tunisia and