Sikazwe: Military chapter closed

Last Friday, Lt-Gen William Sikazwe handed over command of the Zambia Army to the new commander, Lt-Gen Dennis Alibuzwi, at a ceremony at Arakan Barracks in Lusaka. Our reporter JACK ZIMBA talked to the former commander about his life as a career soldier.

ONE late afternoon in September 2015 when the military helicopter he was travelling on crashed in the mountains in Gwembe, Lt-Gen William Sikazwe thought his career in the army had also come crashing to the ground. But the general had escaped with only minor injuries and spent a few days in hospital. Two of the crash victims had more serious injuries but non-life-threatening. All crew and passengers survived. Gen Sikazwe was army secretary to the minister of Defence at the time, and had accompanied him to Siavonga that morning. At around 16:00 hours, they started off for Lusaka, but 30 minutes into the flight, the helicopter developed a fault and came down in a mountainous region. “We should have perished. It was a terrifying experience because it was quite high,” recalls the general. He wondered then – mostly why rather than how – he survived the crash until five years later when he was appointed army commander. In retrospect, the general thinks God saved his life so he could rise to the top as army commander and to serve the country at a critical hour. “It was a setback for me and I kept asking myself how I survived the crash. I started thinking that maybe God was saving me for something,” he says. The general is a devout Catholic and always wears a crucifix around his neck. In fact when he was young, he served as an altar boy.

The three-star general describes the 36 years in the army as “a time of mixed happenings”, with the helicopter crash ranking among his lowest moments, but perhaps not as hard-hitting as the loss of his wife. He says when his wife, Thandiwe, was battling breast cancer, he could not be with her in Lusaka despite his pleas with his superiors. He was based in Chipata then.

He ruefully talks about not being able to take care of his wife the way he wanted to because his job could not allow him.

After three years battling with the condition, the general's wife succumbed in 2017. Gen Sikazwe was devastated. One can still detect a lump in his throat as he talks about it. And then two years later would come his biggest break, and definitely his highest point in his military career. On December 31, 2019, exactly 10 days after his retirement – the general received a phone call from State House. The President wanted to see him. He had no idea what could be the matter, but he had an uneasy feeling. He thought someone had reported him to the President over something. That morning, he had to cancel his appointment with his dentist and drove to State House. He says he could not believe the President's words that morning. "It was a surprise for me; I never expected it," he says. As army commander, Gen Sikazwe's personal mission was