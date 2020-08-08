SIDA, UNICEF join COVID fight

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE Swedish International Development Agency and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have given Zambia US$5.2 million (about K94 million) to boost essential health services impacted by COVID-19.

The support targets provision of services like reproductive health, maternal and neonatal.

The money will also enable Government to support child and adolescent health by buying oxygen concentrators for hospitals in Southern, Eastern, Luapula and Muchinga provinces.

Oxygen plants at three of the five health facilities at the University Teaching Hospital, including the children’s section, will also be rehabilitated using the same money.

About 5,000 workers at 983 primary health facilities and 48 hospitals will receive personal protective equipment to avoid disruption of essential services.

This is contained in a statement by UNICEF Zambia. CLICK TO READ MORE