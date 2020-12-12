SIDA to establish Media Development Organisation in Zambia

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI,

DOREEN NAWA

Lusaka

THE Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) is in the next six months expected to establish the first-ever Media Development Organisation in Zambia to strengthen editorial independence among other measures.

It is also expected that sustainable business models for media houses will be developed once the proposed organisation is established.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says this will be done in collaboration with local media associations, among other stakeholders.

Mr Malupenga said this yesterday when he officially opened the media associations’ meeting to review the Media Development Policy.

“Government is confident that once established, the proposed media organisation by SIDA will support several areas of media development such as human and institutional capacity building,” Mr Malupenga said.

He said this is in line with the Media Development Policy which aims at creating a conducive environment for a free, independent, professional and pluralistic media.