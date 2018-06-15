Sichone to join Chipolopolo bench

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) technical director Moses Sichone will join the national team technical bench when an expatriate coach takes over the Chipolopolo job next month.According to Football House insiders, Sichone has already been identified as one of the local coaches that will work with the expatriate coach.

The source said Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi is also among local coaches that FAZ was considering to appoint as assistant trainer.