Siame shifts focus to World Championships

ROBINSON KUNDA, Rabat, Morocco

AFRICAN Games gold medalist Sydney Siame says his focus now is the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar which will run from September 27 to October 6.

Siame believes he has finally discovered the winning formula at the senior level in the 200 metres race.

Speaking in an interview here after winning his first gold medal at the African Games in Morocco on Friday, Siame said it is exciting that all the hard work he has put in has started paying off.

“I am so excited, I have been working so hard for this, I have been reaching many finals in races but winning has been a challenge. So to win it today [Friday] I am very happy,” he said. CLICK TO READ MORE