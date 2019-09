DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SPRINTER Sydney Siame is targeting reaching the 200 metres final at the World Athletics Championship getting under way on September 27 in Doha, Qatar.

Siame, who won a gold medal in 200 metres at the African Games in Morocco last month, will be Zambia’s sole representative in the Asian country.

Siame timed 20.35 seconds to conquer in Morocco.