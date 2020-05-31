Shyman seeing something new

THELMA BWALYA

AFTER releasing his second album Born in Dambwa in 2018, the Livingstone-born and bred Shyman Shaizo is looking to release a follow-up this year.

But for now, fans will have to do with singles. For a start, Shyman Shaizo has released his first single off his forthcoming album titled Wamona Nomba, which has been produced by Jazzy Boy.

Shyman says the song is about a man blaming a dancing girl after spending his whole salary watching her dancing and drinking.

He says he got his inspiration from a beat that was made for him for his intro at a show he had in Chicago, United States, last year.