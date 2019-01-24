Shy Lissy on being Tombi, fourth wife of Nguzu

TEMWA GONDWE, Lusaka

IN REAL life, Lissy Yambayamba, who turns 27 this April, is shy and talks less. Yet, as Tombi in the DStv Zambezi Magic drama series Mpali, she is a bully.

Tombi is the fourth wife of Mr Nguzu, the patriarch of the family.

“Tombi is a bully, she fights and everything. But what people don’t know about me [as Lissy in real life] is I talk less, am a shy person and whenever someone is upset and wants to fight me, I just start crying, that’s just me,” she says.

"[In Mpali] Tombi is a bully, she picks fights anyhow and all the Nguzu wives are scared of Tombi."