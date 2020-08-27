Show us Bill, Lubinda challenges Mboweni

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THERE is no Bill before the National Assembly or the Ministry of Justice which was drafted by South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni on procedures for appointing and dismissing Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda said in a statement yesterday that what is before the ministry is a proposal by the Ministry of Finance to repeal and replace the Bank of Zambia Act.

Mr Mboweni claims he drafted legislation which guides appointment of Bank of Zambia Governor and reasons for his or her removal are before Parliament.

He made the remarks after President Edgar Lungu dropped Denny Kalyalya as BoZ Governor and replaced him with Christopher Mvunga who was deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of economics and finance.