Show love this Easter

AS WE celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ we should show love for one another as the Son of God expressed His love for mankind when he died on the cross. We thank God for forgiving our sins and dying on the cross for the sake of our sins. As a Christian nation, we should live according to the declaration. Many things have happened in Zambia which in the eyes of many citizens did not reflect the values of a Christian nation. Easter should provide an opportunity for everyone who believes in Christ Jesus to uphold Christian values. Zambia, as a beacon of peace in southern Africa and Africa as whole, is expected to be an example of unity and not pander to the rogue elements of disorder. We are living in the world of so many influences, both religiously and political, but this should not let the Christian faith falter in its great commission. While tolerating other religion Christians have a duty to preach love and unity this Easter holiday. We urge citizens to use this occasion to reflect on their lives as God has a purpose for their lives here on earth. Many young people have given themselves to the devil, calling themselves all sorts of gang names to perpetrate terror in townships.

The Church has a duty to speak in the lives of these youths for they pose a danger to the future of their own generation. Much as political leaders spend much time looking for solutions for the plight of youths to prevent them from engaging in criminal activities, the Church has a bigger task to mould moral values among young people so that they do not depart from the way of God. It must be noted also that Easter is not a time for people to indulge in immoral activities. We understand that Zambia is known for beer drinking but this time around people should tone down on patronising bars and pray to God so that their sins can be forgiven. The Bible says “what shall it profit man to win the whole world and lose his soul?” There is time for everything; time to play, time to laugh, time to cry and time to mourn. Jesus Christ commands believers to live Christ-like lives because they are the salt of the world. We also urge parents to impart good morals values in their children and let them understand that Jesus Christ died on the cross so that they can be saved. Without knowledge about Easter, children will grow up to believe that it just like any other holiday where adults indulge in beer drinking and casual sex. Easter reminds us every year that God sent His only begotten Son on earth so that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. It is based on this premise that we should always seek his face especially in times like these when the world is replete with bad influences and total disregard for moral values. Society should not be blind to the fact that Satan is at work to twist facts about everything, including Christianity through social media. Men and women of God should cleanse themselves of fake pastors who have distorted the gospel of Jesus Christ to suit their personal gains. They have turned examples of Jesus’ miracles into magic to hoodwink people into believing that they are powerful men of God. Even as we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Church should pray against such vices because the Son of God died for the truth. Once again we would like to say show love to one another this Easter.