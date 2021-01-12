Shoprite Zambia buys 90% local products

ALVIN CHIINGA, NKOLE MULAMBIA

Lusaka

SHOPRITE Zambia says 90 percent of the fresh produce in its chain of supermarkets dotted across the country is sourced locally.

And Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has commended multinational chain stores for buying a variety of crops and fruits from farmers across the country as part of the strategy to support the agriculture sector.

Shoprite Zambia has continued to play its part of stimulating economic growth following calls by President Edgar Lungu for increased support of local businesses during the coronavirus era.

Shoprite Zambia general manager Charles Bota said the organisation will continue to give support to local products especially now when the country is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

“Almost 90 percent of fresh produce available in Shoprite Zambia supermarkets is sourced locally. The retailer has been procuring from local suppliers since it entered the Zambian market 25 years ago, starting with four suppliers and CLICK TO READ MORE