Shoprite workers in windfall

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

SHOPRITE Zambia will receive K3.3 million out of the R102 million appreciation bonus awarded by the Shoprite Group.

The group which is the largest private employer in South Africa, has announced a R102 million appreciation bonus for its shopfloor and distribution centre employees to thank and support them for their efforts during the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's call on larger businesses in particular to take care of their workers during this period and to marshal every resource and