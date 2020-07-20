Shop owner or street vendor?

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SHOP owners in Kamwala and the central business district have been given a 24-hour ultimatum to stop displaying goods outside their trading places, failure to which they will be treated like street vendors.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa says displaying merchandise outside shops is illegal and those found wanting will have their products confiscated.

The city father said this when he toured the trading area, where he found several shop owners had displayed goods outside.

"This [displaying goods outside shops] problem is also in the