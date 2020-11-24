Shonga remembers how to score

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA striker Justin Shonga may have probably forgotten how it feels to score, but on Sunday he came off the bench to end his 16 months long goal drought in Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s (TTM) 1 – 0 victory over Baroka FC.

Shonga’s career has taken quite a slump in over a year. The player’s off the field antics have seen him move from being among the most sought after strikers in the South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) to being an unwanted fellow at Orlando Pirates.

In 2017, Pirates won the race to land Shonga in the PSL after fending off competition from close rivals Mamelodi Sundowns as he was tipped to be the next big thing in South African football.

He enjoyed two good years with the Soweto club establishing himself as a key player after arriving from Super Division side Nkwazi but his form hit its worst last season.

Prior to the start of last season, he had scored 13 times making him the clubs top scorer in all competitions in the 2018/2019 season.

It was this kind of performance that gave him hope of doing better in later seasons but the