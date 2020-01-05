Shoe-flinging raises concern in Kitwe

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE trend in some townships in Kitwe on the Copperbelt where unknown people toss pairs of shoes over Zesco transmission lines has raised concern among community members and the power utility.

Known as shoe-flinging, the practice is also common in urban and rural parts of the United States of America, and is a scene captured by Hollywood in some movies like the 2003 production ‘Big Fish’.

In most townships in Kitwe, pairs of old shoes connected by a shoe string can be seen hanging over Zesco power lines CLICK TO READ MORE