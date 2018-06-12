Shiwang’andu council bemoans poor water system

MWILA NTAMBI, Shiwang’andu

SHIWANG’ANDU District Council chairperson Mubanga Chisulo says lack of a reliable water reticulation system has been hampering agriculture production and infrastracture development in the area.

Mr Chisulo said in an interview that although agriculture is the mainstay of the people in Shiwang’andu, their capacity has been hampered by the lack of water in the area.

He appealed to cooperating partners both local and international, to consider constructing a dam so as to enable farmers engage in irrigation of crops and thereby enhance their productivity.

