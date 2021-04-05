Shiny Diamond

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

NAMUNGO 0-1 NKANAC

OULD this be the turning point for Nkana this season? The fans will be hoping so. It has been a difficult time for Nkana this season with

Diamond Chikwekwe's 69th minute goal proved crucial as Nkana beat Tanzanian side Namungo at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium yesterday to earn their first points in the group.It was a hard-fought victory for Nkana.With the coronavirus now seemingly playing a key role in matchday results of African continental football, it looked like another similar affair as the Zambian champions faced off with Namungo. The game had been delayed for an