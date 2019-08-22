Shimabala diversifying into economic hub

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

SHIMABALA in Kafue has for a long time been an agricultural area.

However, the area has been changing lately as people thirsty for land – for agricultural and residential purposes are flocking there.

There is a lot of farming going on there. It is also a dream settlement for retirees as it sits between Kafue and Lusaka.

The vast area is emerging as a major economic hub for Kafue and will soon become the cash cow for the local authority.

Land is becoming a premium in Shimabala as demand is increasing.