Shift COVID-19 battlefront

IT IS said that desperate times call for desperate measures. Put another way, and perhaps much more aptly, it is said that tough times call for tough decisions.

This means that actions that might seem extreme under normal circumstances are appropriate during adversity.

This is precisely what the Ministry of Health is doing by devising several measures to stop the transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as Zambia yesterday surpassed the 10,000 mark.

The 237 new COVID-19 cases out of 845 tests done in the last 24 hours has brought the cumulative number to 10,218.

To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, Government wants employers to join in the fight against the respiratory disease by establishing safety committees to enforce adherence.

This is in view of most institutions in the public and private sector having at least one employee who has tested positive.

This is evidence that workers are exposed to the virus as they execute their duties.

This is a good idea. A similar intervention was initiated to counter the spread of HIV. Support groups were set up for this purpose.

For COVID-19, it will be much easier because the disease has lesser denial and stigma than HIV.

This is why the Ministry of Health is exploring this option to ensure that COVID-19 is tackled from all angles.

Currently, compliance to preventative measures is very poor even in work places. Maybe if enforcement is done by peers, adherence to health guidelines would improve.

After all, it is viable, low cost and based on peer-to-peer co-operation.

In public health, there is a concept of health in every policy which acknowledges the need to incorporate health in every social or business space. For instance, in road construction, you incorporate health by building drainage systems so that you avoid collection of pools of water that could breed malaria causing mosquitoes.

At places of work, toilets are supposed to be regularly cleaned and supplied with all the sanitary goods.

So setting up health committees is a fulfillment of what the World Health Organisation has been promoting for a long time now: health policy in all policies.

The benefit to employers is that the safety committees will be trained by the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) on how to enforce and monitor compliance levels among workers.

Employers at all levels should warm up to this idea and join Government in eliminating COVID-19 from workplaces because it is negatively affecting production.

Workplaces are shut down each time an employee tests positive.

As a result, the economy also suffers.

Employers should co-operate with ZNPHI by reporting in good time whenever an employee tests positive so that the patient is isolated to disrupt transmission.

The ZNPHI should escalate this initiative beyond the workplaces by going into communities and targeting bus stations and markets.

Many workers are now working from home. It would therefore be more effective to establish committees in neighbourhoods, bus stations and market places.

This is where enforcement is proving to be difficult.

So far, churches have done very well in enforcing the health guidelines as they take temperatures of their members, sanitise and observe social distancing.

Now is the time to target overcrowded places such as markets and bus stations.