Shibuyunji finally connected to power

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Shibuyunji

OVER 2,000 residents of Shibuyinji will be connected to electricity in the next five months in line with Government’s commitment to reduce poverty in rural areas through provision of various energy sources which boost business activities.

Government has commissioned implementation of the Shamilimo-Munyati Grid Extension project in Shibuyunji at the sum of K2.3 million.

The project, which is being implemented by Rural Electrification Authority (REA) in conjunction with Copperbelt Development Foundation Limited (CDFL), involves construction of 11.4kilometres of 33kilovolt overhead line and 1.22kilometres of 400 medium voltage lines.