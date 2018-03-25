She’s reckless drunkard, dissolve my marriage, court hears

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A HUSBAND of Mansa has pleaded with the local court to dissolve his marriage of 18 years because his wife is a reckless drunkard who even wets the bed when she is drunk.

Silus Bwalya told the court that the first thing his wife, Margaret Bwalya does when she wakes up in the morning is to go to drink beer.

Bwalya told the court that when he married his wife in 2000, whom he has five children with, all was well until 2015 when she took to the bottle.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/