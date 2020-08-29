Shepolopolo to play 3 friendlies

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA,

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

AS PART of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year, the Zambia national women’s team is expected to play Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa in friendly matches.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Rix Mweemba confirmed the three internationals in an interview yesterday.

Mweemba said FAZ is confident that the three teams, which are the powerhouses in women’s football on the continent, will help Zambia shape up for the tournament.

“The women’s team is scheduled to play Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa and we believe that these teams will give them a good run as they prepare to meet the world’s best,” he said.

Mweemba also said that the association is looking at the possibilities of the team camping in Spain.

“Preparations to camp in Spain are already in the pipeline and it is our prayer that the COVID-19 cases will soon reduce as the country is one of the worst hit,” he said. CLICK TO READ MORE