Shepolopolo teach eSwatini football lesson

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 5 ESWATINI 0

STRIKER Ochumba Lubandji yesterday banged in a hat-trick as Zambia crushed eSwatini to make a statement that they mean business at the ongoing Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Player-of-the-match Lubandji found the back of the net in the 24th, 75th and 77th minutes. Lubandji grabbed her hat-trick just two minutes later with another neat finish as eSwatini wilted in the face of relentless Zambia attacks. The fifth goal duly arrived via substitute Esther Mukwasa, who shot low into the goal after eSwatini failed to clear. Assistant coach Florence Mwila was happy with the performance of the players during the Group C match. “Our target was to win the first match, which we have done. We now need to plan for the next game [against Namibia] and we shall not underrate them in any way as women football has improved,” Mwila said. In the 20th minute, Lubandji beat two CLICK TO READ MORE