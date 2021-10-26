Shepolopolo set to scotch Malawi

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

The Zambia women’s national team will have the benefit of being cheered by home fans in today’s second and final round of the 2022 Morocco Africa Women Championship qualifiers against Malawi at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Zambia, who held Malawi 1-1 in Lilongwe last week, will have 2,000 cheering fans after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) gave Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) the green light to admit fans for today’s match. With the incentive of the availability of the fans, the Copper Queens are expected to summon their collective resolve to rise like an eagle and soar above Malawi.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the next and final round where Namibia, who beat Tanzania 5-3 on aggregate, await.

After missing several scoring opportunities in the first leg, Zambia this time around need CLICK TO READ MORE