MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
CARRYING a one-goal advantage, Zambia will today keep their 2020 Tokyo Olympics dream alive if they avoid defeat to Botswana in Francistown.
Last Wednesday the She-polopolo edged Botswana 1-0 in an Olympic Games third round first leg courtesy of a Mary Mwakapila goal at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.
With a possibility of either meeting Kenya or Ghana in the last round, Zambia need to negotiate past the Tswanas in their fourth meeting this year.
Shepolopolo set to finish off Botswana
