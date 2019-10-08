Shepolopolo set to finish off Botswana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CARRYING a one-goal advantage, Zambia will today keep their 2020 Tokyo Olympics dream alive if they avoid defeat to Botswana in Francistown.

Last Wednesday the She-polopolo edged Botswana 1-0 in an Olympic Games third round first leg courtesy of a Mary Mwakapila goal at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

With a possibility of either meeting Kenya or Ghana in the last round, Zambia need to negotiate past the Tswanas in their fourth meeting this year. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE