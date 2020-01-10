Shenko says only FAZ council can suspend him

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) committee member Elijah Chileshe says Andrew Kamanga has no powers to suspend him from the executive committee because he is an elected member.

Chileshe, popularly known as Shenko, was on Wednesday suspended from the FAZ executive committee for allegedly breaching the FAZ statutes and given 30 days in which to exculpate himself or face disciplinary charges.