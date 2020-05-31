Shebeens threaten Buchi morality

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

SOME residents of Buchi Township in Kitwe are concerned about the increase in illegal shebeens in the area as a result of the continued closure of bars amid coronavirus.

The residents said in an interview recently that morality in the township is under threat as young girls and boys are being exposed to illicit alcohol brewed in shebeens in the neighbourhood.

Lamech Mwima, a resident, said he is disappointed that the Kitwe City Council (KCC) has not done much to clamp down on shebeen owners.

Mr Mwima said ever since Government announced the suspension of bar operations, many people in the township have resorted to consuming illicit beer in shebeens.