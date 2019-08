DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA today is on a verge of winning a brace at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship as the She-polopolo and under-20 national team are in the final of their respective categories.

The She-polopolo have a mountain to climb against South Africa while the under-20 squad take on guest side Tanzania.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/