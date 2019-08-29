Sport

She-polopolo hit Zimbabwe for five

August 29, 2019
1 Min Read
ZAMBIA striker Rachael Nachula (centre) battles with Zimbabwe defender Majika Nobhule during a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games second round first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Zambia won 5-0. PICTURE: ALLAN MATIYA

DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
ZAMBIA 5 ZIMBABWE 0
FROM a dreary first half to a convincing second stanza performance, yesterday saw Zambia thrash Zimbabwe to put one foot in the last round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying race.
After a barren draw in the first stanza that had two goals from either side denied, Zambia came back rejuvenated in the second half scoring five goals in a space of 38 minutes in a second round first leg watched by a sizable crowd.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1