KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

NATIONAL women’s team coach Bruce Mwape has named a 26-member provisional squad ahead of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship kicking off in Port Elizabeth, South Africa next week.

Mwape has called five goalkeepers who include experienced Hazel Nali and Maleta Muyundwa both from Green Buffaloes.