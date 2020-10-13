‘She just wanted to cause havoc’

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

A LUSAKA-BASED man whose marriage blessing in church caused a stir after his first wife interrupted the ceremony has accused his ex-lover of “just wanting to cause havoc and embarrass me”.

The man, who declined to give his name, told the Daily Mail yesterday that he separated with his first wife some seven years ago after she allegedly deserted him when he lost employment.

“Why should the nation come to a standstill over poor people like us? We just want to enjoy ourselves, hugging and kissing, but people have kept making us weak such that we can’t make babies,” he said.

The man, who comes from a family with a history of polygamy, admits that he is partly to blame for the drama caused in the respected Catholic Church because he did not divorce her legally.

The two were married under