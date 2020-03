MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A THIRTY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD man of Chaisa has run away from his home after his wife allegedly threatened to send some people to kill him following a marital dispute.

Emmanuel Musa told the Matero local court that he left his matrimonial home for fear of losing his life.

He was testifying in a matter in which he was sued for marriage reconciliation by CLICK TO READ MORE