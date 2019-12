ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZANACO 1 PEMBE 1

JUST because it was a match played in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) capital that is normally a difficult hunting ground for visiting teams, Zanaco have to be given some credit for coming back with a point.

But looking at what their opponents offered, it will be justified to see this as two points dropped instead of one gained.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/