Shaping of a nation

Title: The Shaping of Water

Author: Ruth Hartley

Publishers: Matador Publishing

Pages: 345

LUSAKA – The story of The Shaping of Water spans the period between the late 1950’s pre-independent Zambia and Zimbabwe to the mid 1990’s when both countries have attained self-determination.

In the early 1950’s, British colonisers have just established the union of present day Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi into what is called the Federation of the Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Zambia was Northern Rhodesia and Zimbabwe was Southern Rhodesia while Malawi was Nyasaland.

In 1957, construction of a mega dam – Kariba and what would be one of the world’s largest man-made lakes is just starting. Kariba dam is being built to generate power for the mines on the Copperbelt but the social and political impact of this construction is that it drowns a way of life of the Tonga people and brings about environmental destruction to a once pristine valley.

The waters of Lake Kariba are planned to occupy a valley that lies on the border between present day Zambia and Zimbabwe.