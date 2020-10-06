Shangombo’s Rivungu Canal project under way

BENEDICT TEMBO, Shangombo

MAX Kasabi sits in his office in Shangombo District in Western Province with a lot of hope for the future.

Mr Kasabi, who is Shangombo District Commissioner, is hopeful that the district will change for the better following a recent visit by President Edgar Lungu.

President Lungu was in Shangombo to check on the Shangombo-Rivungu Canal Project, which has stalled for six years.

Shangombo, located about 395km south-west of the provincial capital Mongu, shares an international boundary with Angola to the west. Rivungo in Angola is the nearest town.

Shangombo and Rivungu are connected by the Rivungu Canal. It takes about 15 minutes by boat to reach Rivungo.

However, the canal needs to be widened to enable vehicles to be ferried from both sides of the border by the ferry or pontoon.

There is also need to build offices for Immigration Department and Zambia Revenue Authority on the Zambian side in order to formalise the border crossing.

Apart from the Rivungu Canal project stalling, the district also has a