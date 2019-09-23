Shamende the hero

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ESWATINI 0 ZAMBIA 1

DEBUTANT Amity Shamende yesterday put Zambia a stone’s throw away from the 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals as the Chipolopolo beat eSwatini in the final round first leg at Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini.

The Green Eagles midfielder proved he is worth donning Zambia colours when he broke the deadlock in the 84th minute to give Aggrey Chiyangi's side advantage heading for the return leg on October 19 at Ndola's Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.